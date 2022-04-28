Apologise to people of Andhra for deceiving them: Chandrababu Naidu tells CM Jagan Reddy

Mr. Naidu said the government should take serious note of the growing resentment among people and take corrective measures

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that the YSR Congress Party’s three-year rule was replete with deceptions and betrayals and demanded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to apologise to the people of the State.

Referring to a voice message of a resident of Vijayawada city who spoke about the financial miseries of the common man in the State due to a steep hike in taxes, which the TDP chief tagged on his Twitter handle, Mr. Naidu said people who voted Jagan to power in 2019 elections were regretting their decision now.

In the voice message, the resident elaborated on how his property tax had gone up from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,700 besides the additional burden of garbage tax, drainage tax, lighting tax, water tax, library tax, unauthorised penalties, tax arrears, and interest imposed on the common man.

Referring to his plea to the government to roll back the steep hike in taxes, Mr. Naidu said the resident echoed the plight of the common man in the State. He said the government should take serious note of the growing resentment among people and take corrective measures.

Students injured in roof collapse

Mr. Naidu also tweeted about the incident at Gonegandla Upper Primary School in Kurnool district wherein students sustained serious head injuries when tiles of the roof of the school building dropped on the children.

Calling the incident ‘unfortunate and painful’, he said it once again proved that the Jagan government’s school infrastructure programme Nadu-Nedu was a sham. He said instead of wasting public money on advertising its programme, the YSR government should start doing some real work.