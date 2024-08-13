Apollo University organises awareness programme on anti-ragging in Chittoor

The Apollo University and Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) jointly organised an ‘Anti-Ragging Awareness Programme’ here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, who was present as the chief guest of the event, stressed the need for establishing a ragging-free environment in academic institutes.

Mr. Chandolu encouraged students to be mindful of their moral boundaries, and delineated the legal consequences of ragging, citing real-life examples to illustrate its profound impact on both victims and perpetrators. He also highlighted the anti-ragging laws that educational institutions must adhere to.

H. Vinod Bhat, vice-chancellor of Apollo University, reiterated the institution’s zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. He highlighted the responsibility of educators to ensure a harmonious, safe and secure learning environment.

Apollo University Registrar M. Potharaju, Chief Operating Officer P. Naresh Kumar Reddy, and Dean Alfred Augustine, faculty members, reassured students of the administrations’ support in addressing any issues related to ragging.

