Apollo University holds workshop on birdwatching

April 13, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The Photography, Trekking, Eco, and Social Responsibility Clubs of Apollo University organised a workshop ‘Vihangam - Birds and Birdwatching’ at their campus, here on Saturday. Popular birdwatcher ‘Birdman’ Karthik of Tirupati led the session, which was attended by around 200 medical and nursing students.

Birdman Karthik discussed the importance of birds in the ecosystem and highlighted their role in seed dispersal, pollination, and insect control. He also talked about the benefits of birdwatching, including its ability to improve mental and physical health, stress reduction, and connecting people with nature.

“Birds are essential to the health of our planet. Birdwatching is a great way to learn about birds and their role in the environment. It is also a fun and relaxing activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” he said. Apollo University management personnel, including Naresh Reddy, Prof. Sethu, Dr. Kailashnath Reddy, Dr. Mahendranath, Naveen, Purushotham, and others also participated in the programme.

MoU with USA hospital

In addition, the Apollo University and the USA-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital signed an MoU in the areas of health informatics and data science. Three students of M.Sc. Health Informatics — Dhananjayan Suganya, Shaik Salma, and G.C.M. Jyothi secured 12-month projects at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, USA, as part of the MoU.

These students received project offer letters from Prof. Joseph V. Bonventre, chief of the Division of Engineering in Medicine. They will work on developing machine learning models for kidney diseases and 3D printing of kidneys. Apollo University vice-chancellor Prof. Vinod Bhat, chief operations officer Naresh Reddy and other faculties congratulated the students.