Apollo University conducts cancer awareness meet in Chittoor

Students from the department of Biomedical Sciences at Apollo University hosted an educational initiative at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Thursday.

During the event, Prof. Satyanarayana, head of the department, highlighted October as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the World Health Organization (WHO). Prof. Ranganath, Medical Superintendent, underscored the significance of breast cancer awareness in preventing cancer-related fatalities. He also spoke about various government initiatives aimed at public awareness and outlined several strategies for cancer prevention.

The students of Apollo University organised a walkathon from the district hospital to the Gandhi Bomma Junction, raising public awareness about cancer symptoms and the adverse effects of smoking and alcohol consumption. Senior medical officers Dr. C. Kalyani, Dr. Sriroop Reddy and traffic personnel participated in the programme, joined by a large number of medical and paramedical staff and students.

