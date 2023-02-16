HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo to plant 90,000 trees to mark its chairman’s 90th birthday

February 16, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Apollo Hospitals Foundation and the State Forest Department have partnered for an ambitious project to plant 90,000 saplings, marking the 90th birthday of the Apollo group’s founder-chairman Prathap C. Reddy.

The initiative aims at reducing carbon emissions, preserve wildlife habitats and improve air quality for the local communities. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, vice-chairperson of Apollo Hopsitals’ CSR called this project “a meaningful contribution”to a greener future. The Forest Department will identify the saplings native to the region, while Apollo Foundation will handle the plantation and maintenance parts.

Miyawaki format

The plantation drive will adopt the ‘Miyawaki’ forest models to bring back the native trees of the region and monitor survival rates by geo-tagging every plant. Saplings will be initially planted across Aragonda, the native village of Dr. Prathap Reddy in Chittoor district, to offset the Apollo Hospitals Group’s estimated carbon footprint of 3,800 tonnes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.