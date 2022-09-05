Apollo to donate heart transplant equipment to TTD’s children hospital in Tirupati

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI
September 05, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo group Chairman C. Pratap Reddy visiting TTD’s Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC) in Tirupati on Monday. TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and SPCHC Director N. Srinath Reddy are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Apollo group of hospitals has announced all support to Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (Sri Padmavati Hridayalaya - SPCHC), launched by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management, and also promised to donate heart transplant equipment to the hospital.

Apollo group founder Chairman C. Prathap Reddy, who visited the hospital here on Monday, lauded the management for the state-of-the-art equipment as well as the impeccable maintenance. He called the facilities as on par with any corporate hospital, including the Apollo group.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and SPCHC Director N. Srinath Reddy, who escorted Dr. Prathap Reddy to the general ward and cath lab, told the latter that the hospital had performed complicated cardiac surgeries on over 600 infants and children, including some from Bangladesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are getting ready to perform heart transplant surgeries soon,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said, when Dr. Prathap Reddy offered his support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app