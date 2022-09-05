Apollo to donate heart transplant equipment to TTD’s children hospital in Tirupati

Apollo group Chairman C. Pratap Reddy visiting TTD’s Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC) in Tirupati on Monday. TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and SPCHC Director N. Srinath Reddy are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Apollo group of hospitals has announced all support to Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (Sri Padmavati Hridayalaya - SPCHC), launched by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management, and also promised to donate heart transplant equipment to the hospital.

Apollo group founder Chairman C. Prathap Reddy, who visited the hospital here on Monday, lauded the management for the state-of-the-art equipment as well as the impeccable maintenance. He called the facilities as on par with any corporate hospital, including the Apollo group.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and SPCHC Director N. Srinath Reddy, who escorted Dr. Prathap Reddy to the general ward and cath lab, told the latter that the hospital had performed complicated cardiac surgeries on over 600 infants and children, including some from Bangladesh.

“We are getting ready to perform heart transplant surgeries soon,” Mr. Dharma Reddy said, when Dr. Prathap Reddy offered his support.