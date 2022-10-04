Apollo launches ‘Hygiene Play Park’ in Aragonda

Move aimed at reducing infections leading to absenteeism in schools

A view of the first ‘Hygiene Play Park’, launched by Apollo Hospital in Aragonda of Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first ‘Hygiene Play Park’, by Apollo Foundation’s CSR initiative ‘Total Health’, was launched at Aragonda village of Chittoor district on Monday.

Noted film personality Amitabh Bachchan and Apollo group founder Prathap C. Reddy virtually inaugurated the facility.

Launched in a tie-up with Reckitt, the park teaches young children the importance of hand-washing and maintaining good hygiene through the use of interactive installations and games.

This is part of the strategy to reduce diarrhoea and other commonly transferable infectious diseases, considered a major cause of absenteeism in over 500 schools in Chittoor district. Also, the programme seeks to improve health and hygiene behaviour among new mothers.

Dr. Prathap Reddy, who hails from Aragonda, launched ‘Total Health’ to meet the holistic healthcare needs of the region.

Dr. Reddy conceptualised the idea and partnered with Reckitt’s Arogya Rakshak programme, targetting 100 government schools across Chittoor district, and later expanding it to 500 schools.

Apollo Hospital Vice-Chairperson (CSR) Upasana Kamineni Konidela said more such hygiene parks would be opened by Reckitt across India in the next few months. Reckit Director (External Affairs and Partnerships) Ravi Bhatnagar said the move helped children engage in outdoor activity, with enhanced focus on hygiene.