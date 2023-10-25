ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals Group and University of Leicester sign MoU to promote international cooperation and explore collaborative education and research programmes in healthcare

October 25, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Group Vice-Chairperson Preetha Reddy and University of Leicester Vice-Chancellor Nishan Canagarajah exchanging MoU at Leicester in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

The Apollo Hospitals Group on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Leicester on the latter’s campus in the United Kingdom. The MoU was aimed at strengthening existing links with the UK and set out a mutual initiative to promote international cooperation and explore collaborative education and research programmes, particularly in the fields of healthcare management, healthcare and data science.

Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group, in a statement, said that the MoU was a historical development for Indian students to excel in their area of interest. Building a healthcare workforce to global standards remained the cornerstone of Apollo’s academic and scientific initiatives. “Working with the University of Leicester strengthens the collaboration between India and the UK and will lead to finding newer solutions to tackle global healthcare challenges while addressing the shortage of skilled workforce in India and the UK,” she said.

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, Nishan Canagarajah, said that the purpose of the MoU was to set out a vision to help build the healthcare of the future with the potential to transform lives, not only in India and the UK but around the globe.

Prof. Canagarajah said that the University of Leicester was a leader in the UK in respiratory, cardiovascular, and diabetes research. The varsity’s Biomedical Research Centre was awarded £26 million of funding by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, he said.

