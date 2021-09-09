Apollo hospitals donates ₹1 cr. to CMRF and ₹1 cr. to ‘Connect to Andhra’

Vijayawada

09 September 2021 23:37 IST

Apollo Hospitals Group has donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and ₹1 crore to ‘Connect to Andhra’ as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

Apollo Hospitals group executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy accompanied by president (procurement and corporate development) Narotham Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Educational and Research Foundation CEO K. Prabhakar and the group’s knowledge vertical CEO Siva Rama Krishnan handed over the cheques to the Chief Minister at his camp office on Thursday.

