Apollo Hospital organises ‘hygiene parliament’ in Chittoor

December 29, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Event was aimed at driving behavioural change in students to adopt high hygiene standards

A.D. Rangarajan

Students participating in the ‘Children’s hygiene parliament’ conducted by Apollo Hospital in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an attempt to drive behavioural change among students and teachers to adopt high standards of hygiene and sanitation, Apollo Hospitals organised a ‘Children’s hygiene parliament’ in Chittoor on December 29 (Thursday).

The event was conducted by Apollo Foundation Total Health, the CSR initiative arm of the Apollo Group, as a part of ‘Arogya Rakshak’ programme, in collaboration with Reckitt’s Dettol. The event was aimed at encouraging children to become the hygiene ambassadors.

Around 600 students and sixty teachers from 60 government schools in Chittoor district participated in the event. They also took part in vocal and dance events.

The ‘Arogya Rakshak’ intends to reduce absenteeism in school caused by hygiene-related diseases and make water and sanitation get higher priorities. The Total Health recently inaugurated its first Hygiene Park at Aragonda, in collaboration with Reckitt.

