ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Education United Kingdom conducts masterclass for Indian medical professionals

March 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Master UKMLA/PLAB trainer Mo Sobhy conducting a session for medical professionals at Apollo Medical College in Chittoor on Monday.

Mo Sobhy, the founder and CEO of one of the largest UKMLA/PLAB academies in the world, on Monday, conducted an exclusive masterclass for medical professionals and students who aspire to advance their careers in the United Kingdom.

Hosted by Apollo Education United Kingdom (AEUK) at the Apollo Medical College here on Monday, the initiative is aimed at improving medical education and training opportunities between India and the UK.

The masterclass was specifically designed to equip Indian medical graduates with the skills required to navigate the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) examination — a crucial step for medical practice in the UK.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This event reflects AEUK’s commitment to promoting international standards of medical practice and ensuring that Indian medical professionals are prepared for global opportunities. It included offerings such as English language training, PLAB-1 training in India, with UKMLA/PLAB-2 training and residential accommodation facilities provided at Apollo’s Crewe Campus in the UK,” said Dr. Sobhy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US