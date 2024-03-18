Apollo Education United Kingdom conducts masterclass for Indian medical professionals

March 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Mo Sobhy, the founder and CEO of one of the largest UKMLA/PLAB academies in the world, on Monday, conducted an exclusive masterclass for medical professionals and students who aspire to advance their careers in the United Kingdom.

Hosted by Apollo Education United Kingdom (AEUK) at the Apollo Medical College here on Monday, the initiative is aimed at improving medical education and training opportunities between India and the UK.

The masterclass was specifically designed to equip Indian medical graduates with the skills required to navigate the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) examination — a crucial step for medical practice in the UK.

“This event reflects AEUK’s commitment to promoting international standards of medical practice and ensuring that Indian medical professionals are prepared for global opportunities. It included offerings such as English language training, PLAB-1 training in India, with UKMLA/PLAB-2 training and residential accommodation facilities provided at Apollo’s Crewe Campus in the UK,” said Dr. Sobhy.