GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Education United Kingdom conducts masterclass for Indian medical professionals

March 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Master UKMLA/PLAB trainer Mo Sobhy conducting a session for medical professionals at Apollo Medical College in Chittoor on Monday.

Master UKMLA/PLAB trainer Mo Sobhy conducting a session for medical professionals at Apollo Medical College in Chittoor on Monday.

Mo Sobhy, the founder and CEO of one of the largest UKMLA/PLAB academies in the world, on Monday, conducted an exclusive masterclass for medical professionals and students who aspire to advance their careers in the United Kingdom.

Hosted by Apollo Education United Kingdom (AEUK) at the Apollo Medical College here on Monday, the initiative is aimed at improving medical education and training opportunities between India and the UK.

The masterclass was specifically designed to equip Indian medical graduates with the skills required to navigate the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) examination — a crucial step for medical practice in the UK.

“This event reflects AEUK’s commitment to promoting international standards of medical practice and ensuring that Indian medical professionals are prepared for global opportunities. It included offerings such as English language training, PLAB-1 training in India, with UKMLA/PLAB-2 training and residential accommodation facilities provided at Apollo’s Crewe Campus in the UK,” said Dr. Sobhy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.