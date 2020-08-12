Apollo diagnostics wing empanelled to Central scheme for COVID testing

The National Reference Laboratory of Apollo Diagnostics, the diagnostic division of Apollo Health & Lifestyle limited (AHLL), has become the first pathology laboratory in the country to be empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) for COVID-19 RT PCR testing for the beneficiaries of the scheme.

General Manager, National Health Authority, Jitu Lal Meena, and Group CEO AHLL, Chandra Sekhar, signed a MoU for initiating the arrangement.

Under this collaboration, the testing for patients would be done via sample collection at the local ABPM-JAY-approved hospitals and transported for testing and reporting at the National Reference Laboratory of Apollo Diagnostics.

Besides in-patients admitted in AB PM-JAY empanelled hospitals, samples will also be collected from referral patients from the empanelled hospital on site and sent to the lab of Apollo Diagnostics. Patients can also walk in to the Apollo Diagnostics Lab with a Test Requisition Form (TRF) from an AB PM-JAY empanelled hospital.

This initiative will benefit all patients under ABPM-JAY to get their samples tested through a seamless process of sample registration, cashless services; sample collection locally or at the lab and the entire process would be handled via ABPM-JAY portal.

Apollo Diagnostics is a division of Apollo Health & Lifestyle limited (AHLL), which is part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, with its National Reference Laboratory located in Hyderabad.