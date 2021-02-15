APNRTS to the rescue of Telugu workers stranded in Oman

VIJAYAWADA

15 February 2021 02:04 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has come to the rescue of the people from the State who went to Oman in the Middle East to find work but were stranded due to reasons like ‘greedy’ agents taking away their passports, losing of passport or expiry of their visa.

Many people from Andhra Pradesh migrate to the Middle East in search of work. Taking advantage of the high demand, ‘dubious’ agents take many of them for a ride by making false promises of high salaries. In their desperation to go there, many people walk into the trap of these agents who resort to unlawful means to send them there.

Many such people are stranded in Oman. With the Oman government asking them to leave the country and with no money to buy the flight ticket to return home, the victims contacted people at the APNRTS seeking help.

At the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the NRTS collaborated with its coordinators in Oman, Haribabu and Pratap, and made quick arrangements for their safe return to their homeland.

The Non-Resident Telugu Society deputy director and staff members received the first batch of workers who arrived at the Gannavaram airport on Sunday evening. Taking care of their flight ticket fares and food, the society staff ensured that they headed safely to their homes from the airport.

President, NRTS, Venkat S. Medapati, said people who wanted to go to other countries to find work should go through authorised agents only. He said those migrating for the first time should acquire sound knowledge about the place and the laws in that particular nation to avoid problems at a later stage.

He said even during the lockdown in the aftermath of the outbreak of COVID-19, the society had gone to the rescue of a large number of workers stranded in Kuwait.

He said Telugu migrants in other countries in need of help could utilise the APNRTS round-the-clock helpline numbers 0863-2340678, 8500027678.