APNRTS move to equip Inter students with stress and time management

February 16, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), in association with the Board of Intermediate Education and NRI doctors from the US, is organising virtual workshops on “Life Skills and Stress Management” for lecturers working in Government and private Junior colleges who, in turn, will equip students with techniques of stress-management ahead of their final examinations, said president of the Society Venkat S. Medapati.

A team of AP NRI doctors, who are experts in mental health, will impart training on how to handle stress and time management and mental health issues besides life skill management. Two in-house counsellors from each junior college are virtually trained by experts during these sessions.

Mr. Medapati said over 6,800 lecturers from 3,400 government and private junior colleges in the State were part of the training sessions being conducted through virtual workshops. He said the sessions would continue till February 22 and that 50 % of the colleges in the State had already been covered.

U.S.-based certified child and adolescent psychiatrist Apparna Uppala and founder of SPIF and recipient of an award in mental health journalism category Nelson Vinod Moses are supervising the training sessions while prominent TV anchor Jhansi is also a part of the programme.