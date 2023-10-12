APNRT sets up helpdesk for Indians in Israel

October 12, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Indian Embassy in Israel and Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) have set up helpdesks with 24/7 emergency helpline numbers to assist Indian citizens in Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas terror attack.

APNRTS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P. Hemalatha Rani, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the Embassy of India has advised all Indian nationals to contact the embassy’s emergency helpline number +972 35226748 or cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in in case of emergencies and/or to register with the embassy. Non-resident Telugu (NRTs) of Andhra Pradesh in Israel may also contact APNRTS 24/7 helpline numbers @+91 85000 27678(w), 0863-2340678 for any assistance. Family members of NRTs are also advised to contact APNRTS helpline numbers if their dear ones in Israel need any assistance, she said.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, Israel has issued an important advisory to Indian citizens in Israel about the ongoing developments in Israel requesting Indian citizens to remain vigilant, observe safety protocols and exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters as advised by local government authorities.

The APNRTS, an entity of the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, has set up an emergency helpdesk and is prepared to assist in repatriating the Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) of Andhra Pradesh from Israel in case of emergencies and communicated the same with the Indian Embassy in Israel. Indian nationals who are planning to travel to Israel are advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises, she added.