APNGOs to agitate to protect VSP

People should back CM’s efforts to save steel plant, says its president

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association State president N. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Monday said the State government employees would rally behind Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was trying his best to impress upon the Centre to take back its decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing the media here, he opined that people cutting across party lines should strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister, who had taken up the cause of the VSP with the Centre forcefully.

He said it was unfortunate that the Narendra Modi government had meted a raw deal to the State which had been struggling to overcome the bifurcation blues. None of the major infrastructure projects promised to the State had fructified due to the alleged indifference by the Centre to the development of the State, he lamented.

The APNGOs would take part in a stir in protest against the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-employee’ Union government, which was ‘bent upon privatising each and every unit in the public sector, throwing to winds the interests of the workers’, he said.

He said employees could expect a decent pay revision in the new fiscal by the State government.

APNGOA State general secretary Bandi Srinivasa Rao urged the Chief Minister to take steps for scrapping the ‘anti-employee’ Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as promised, regularise the services of employees taken on contract basis and provide house sites to all eligible employees.