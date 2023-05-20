ADVERTISEMENT

APNGOs seek uniform policy on transfers and promotions in Medical and Health Department in Andhra Pradesh

May 20, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘The government should consider health, age and other issues of employees during transfers’

The Hindu Bureau

APNGOs Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao meeting Commissioner of Family Welfare J.Nivas in Vijayawada recently over the grievances of employees of the Medical and Health Department. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGOs’) Association-Vizianagaram district president J .Murali on Saturday urged the State government to adopt a uniform policy on transfers and promotions with regard to the Medical and Health Department instead of confining the transfer to employees of only a few cadres.

In a press release, he urged the government to consider health, age and other issues of the employees during transfers as many of them were posted in long distances and remote areas even after completion of eight years of service.

According to him, the Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao and general secretary K.V. Siva Reddy met Commissioner of Medical and Family Welfare J. Nivas in Vijayawada and urged rectification in GO 143 and mutual transfers. He said that the health workers should not be given other responsibilities.

