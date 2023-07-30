July 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Sunday said that he hoped Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would resolve all pending issues of the employees in a couple of months.

Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that the Chief Minister was invited as the chief guest for the Association’s State general body meeting to be held in Vijayawada on August 20 and 21.

Addressing the association members in a preparatory meeting held in Srikakulam, he said that associations and government should always have cordial relations to achieve a logical conclusion to pending issues such as filling vacancies, releasing DA arrears and clearing pending bills.

The association’s Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam, general secretary Challa Srinivasa Rao and others were present.