HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy invited for APNGOs Association general body meet

The association hopes the Chief Minister will resolve all pending issues of employees in a couple of months; schedules general body meeting in Vijayawada on August 20 and 21

July 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Chowdhary Purushottam Naidu addressing the members of the APNGOs Association in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Chowdhary Purushottam Naidu addressing the members of the APNGOs Association in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Sunday said that he hoped Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would resolve all pending issues of the employees in a couple of months.

Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that the Chief Minister was invited as the chief guest for the Association’s State general body meeting to be held in Vijayawada on August 20 and 21.

Addressing the association members in a preparatory meeting held in Srikakulam, he said that associations and government should always have cordial relations to achieve a logical conclusion to pending issues such as filling vacancies, releasing DA arrears and clearing pending bills.

The association’s Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam, general secretary Challa Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.