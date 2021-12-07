APNGO’s employees to wear black badges

‘We want a positive response from govt. on our demands’

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ (APNGO’s) Association State president and chairman of Joint Action Committee of various employees’ organisations Bandi Srinivasa Rao on Monday urged all the staff to register their protest between Tuesday and Thursday by wearing black badges at their respective workplaces.

Addressing a press meet in Srikakulam, he said that an inordinate delay in revealing details of the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission’s recommendations and lack of information regarding the 71-point charter of demands forced the employees to begin a month-long struggle to get justice from the government.

“We are disappointed with the lack of a proper response from officials during joint staff council meetings. There is no positive reply from officials over payment of 7 DAs and clearance of applications for withdrawal of GPF and other benefits. That is why we have decided to register our protest by wearing black badges during working hours from Tuesday,” he said.

“We don't want a direct confrontation with the government but will strive to obtain a positive response from the government over our pending demands,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

AP Revenue Services Association general secretary Ch. Krishnamurthy said that there was no payment for medical bills and surrender of leaves. He said that lunch-hour demonstrations and dharnas would be taken up in a phased manner from December 10. APJAC Amaravati associate chairman T. Phani Perraju, APTF State president K. Bhanumurthy spoke about the grievances of the staff.