A delegation of the Andhra Non-Gazetted Government Officers Association ( APNGOs) paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office at Tadepalle on Wednesday. APNGOs State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, State general secretary K.V. Siva Reddy, former president N. Chandrasekhar Reddy, members Ch. Purushottam Naidu, V. Dastagiri Reddy, M. Parameswara Rao, B. Kripavaram, M. Venkateswara Reddy, V. Subba Reddy, A. Ranga Rao, T.V. Ramireddy, Md. Janibasha and other leaders were part of the delegation.
APNGOs delegation meets CM Reddy
Staff Reporter
GUNTUR,
September 16, 2021 09:35 IST
Staff Reporter
GUNTUR,
September 16, 2021 09:35 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 9:36:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/apngos-delegation-meets-cm-reddy/article36488486.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story