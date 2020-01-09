APNGOs body backs executive capital in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh State Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Thursday said that the association was extending its full support for the proposed executive capital in Visakhapatnam since Amaravati would continue to be a white elephant for the exchequer.

He said that the State was not in a position to bear ₹1.10 lakh crore for the construction of a new city in the Amaravati region and there was no guarantee that it would create wealth for the entire State in future.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that it was the responsibility of the employees to extend their wholehearted support to the government to overcome the financial distress being faced by the State. “The government has to take up many welfare and developmental activities in all 13 districts. So, centralised growth at Amaravati is not good for the State since we have lost all immovable properties in Hyderabad with such policies,” he said.

APNGOs Association district president H. Sairam and the Commercial Tax Employees’ Association Vizianagaram-Srikakulam chapter president R. Venugopal said that the real development of North Andhra would be a reality very soon with the proposed executive capital in Visakhapatnam. “We requested the Secretariat employees also to extend their support to the government since it was taking decisions for the benefit of future generations,” they added.