APNGOs Association urges State govt. to announce interim relief and appoint PRC immediately

APNGOs Association State general secretary Chowdary Purushottam Naidu urged the State government to announce interim relief (IR) and appoint a Pay Revision Commission immediately since lakhs of employees await these proposals.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that an adequate amount of IR was needed since employees and officials incurred losses due to differing calculations for the payment of IR and other benefits during the previous government.

“All employees are willing to perform their duties for the effective implementation of the welfare and developmental activities of the government, but they expect better returns from the newly formed government since they were the victims of the previous government,” he said, after giving a representation to Minister K. Atchannaidu and other public representatives.

APNGOs Association Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam urged the government to fill up vacancies in all the departments since the present employees were overburdened with additional work. He hoped that the government would resolve the grievances of contract and outsourcing staff as well.

APNGOs district Joint Secretary D. Rajkumar and Srikakulam Town president Botcha Srinivasa Rao were also present.