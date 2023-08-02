APNGOs’ Association urges government to regularise all contract workers without cut-off date

August 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

APNGOs’ Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao and general secretary K.V. Shiva Reddy on Wednesday urged the State government to regularise all contract workers without putting any cut-off date for the their service years.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao hoped that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would respond positively to the request when he attends as the chief guest the 21st council meetings in Vijayawada on August 21 and 22.

The association’s Vizianagaram district president J. Murali and secretary A. Suresh have submitted a detailed memorandum to the visiting leaders over the personal grievances of the employees working in Vizianagaram district.

Earlier, Mr. Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with APNGOs State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu and APNGOs Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam and others in Srikakulam about the preparatory meetings in all revenue divisions.

Mr. Purushottam Naidu hoped that DA arrears would be cleared by the government prior to council meetings.