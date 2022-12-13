  1. EPaper
APNGOs’ Association urges Andhra Pradesh government to release DA arrears

‘Unity among all the employees’ associations is need of the hour to draw the government’s attention to the pending issues including scrapping of Contributory Pension System and regularisation of contract and outsourcing employees’

December 13, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
APNGOs Association State Associate President Chowdary Purushottam Naidu addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Tuesday urged the State government to resolve all pending issues, including payment of DA arrears, to make employees to rededicate themselves for the effective implementation of welfare schemes including Navaratnalu in the State. He said that the only APNGOs Association would be able to protect the interests of the staff and it was proved beyond doubt in the last few decades.

He congratulated APNGOs Srikakulam district unit president Hanumanthu Sairam and general secretary Ch. Srinivasa Rao, associate president of the district unit K. Jaya Rao and others  who were elected unanimously for those posts. He thanked the election observers, including J. Murali, D.V. Ramana, G.V.R.S. Kishore and S.V. Sudhakar, for ensuring smooth and unanimous elections for all the posts. The association representatives organised a victory rally from Ambedkar Junction to APNGOs’ home with the newly-elected representatives who would be in those posts for the next three years.

 Addressing the media conference on the occasion, Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that unity among all the employees’ associations was need of the hour to draw the government’s immediate attention to the pending issues including scrapping of Contributory Pension System (CPS) and regularisation of services of contract and outsourcing employees.  

