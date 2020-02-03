APNGOs ‘ Association elects new office-bearers

N. Chandrasekhar Reddy and Bandi Srinivasa Rao have been unanimously elected as the president and general secretary respectively of the Andhra Pradesh NGOs’ Association.

Expressing gratitude to those who voted in his favour, Mr. Reddy said representing an association which had nearly 8 lakh members across the State was a great responsibility. Assuring the employees that he would not belie their hopes, he said the attempt would be to sort out issues related to the employees welfare in an amicable way.