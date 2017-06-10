APNGOs Association demandsopen apology from Chevireddy

The Joint Action Committee of APNGOs Association on Friday took objection to the ‘uncultured’ comments of YSR Congress Party Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and demanded an open apology to the employees and teachers of the State government.

Mr Reddy, speaking at a party meeting at Chandragiri in Chittoor district had said that the YSRCP would come to power in the next elections in 2019 and would not spare government officers and employees who have troubled the party leaders. “The intensity of the action we will take on such employees will be such that their family members would have to regret. We will pack off such employees to the Andaman Islands.”

JAC chairman A. V. Sagar said that the primary job of the government employees was to perform as per the directives of the State government and it has been practised in parliamentary democracy for ages immemorial. “Both Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu while they were performing their roles as opposition party leaders never demeaned the government employees and it was unfortunate that an ‘uncivilised’ trend was being set by the present-day legislators.”

He said the intemperate utterances by the legislator had dampened the morale and confidence of the employees and dragging their family members into the issue was uncalled for.

Mr. Sagar said that the YSRCP will face the wrath of the employees if it supported the ‘uncouth’ behaviour of the legislator.

He demanded that the State government take measures to curb such comments on the employees and teachers by politicians.

He recalled how Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu came to the rescue of employees when a ruling party MP (Kesineni Nani) took on Transport Commissioner Balasubramaniam. “Instead of supporting the employees and teachers from the high-handed behaviour of the ruling party leaders and their cohorts, the Opposition party was targeting employees with ill-temperate comments.”

‘Soft attitude’

He blamed the ‘soft’ attitude of the government as one of the reasons for the unwarranted verbal attacks on employees who are playing an important role in the formation of the new capital city as the rules and regulations laid down by the State government.

“Politicians who took on the employees did not succeed in their mission and history is full of examples of their defeats,” he warned.

Association leaders D. Mani Kumar, K.K.V. Bhaskar Rao, K. Srinivasa Rao, A. Sambasiva Rao, M. Sambasiva Rao, R. Srinivas, T. Anjaneyulu, D.S. N. Reddy and others took part in the meeting.