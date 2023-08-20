HamberMenu
APNGOs’ Association delegation leaves for Vijayawada to participate in state conclave

August 20, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of APNGOs’ Association left for Vijayawada on Sunday evening from Vizianagaram to participate in state conclave to be held on August 21 and 22.

APNGOs’ Association’s Vizianagaram president J. Murali and secretary A. Suresh on Sunday hoped that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would respond positively to the grievances of the employees during APNGOs’ Association’s state conclave to be held in Vijayawada on Monday and Tuesday. Along with 1000 employees, they left for Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Mr. Murali said employees were eagerly waiting for the announcement on Pay Revision Commission and clearance of pending DAs and other allowances. Mr. Murali said the Chief Minister, who would be the chief guest, might respond positively to the demands of the association. Association leaders A. Seshagiri Rao, G.V.R.S. Kishore, S.V. Sudhakar and others also accompanied the delegation.

