APNGOs Association criticises govt. employees for meeting Governor

January 21, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

APNGOs Association’s State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Friday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) was misleading the employees by dragging the Governor’s office into the issues between the employees and the government.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that APGEA president K.R. Suryanarayana and other representatives had met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada to highlight their grievances even though the latter was not in a position to take a decision on the matter and was supposed to accept the suggestions made by the government.

“Mr. Suryanarayana is trying to gain political mileage and recognition among the employees with his move even after knowing that it was the not the right approach to resolve the pending issues such as prompt payment of salaries, clearance of dearness allowances and applications related to pension, gratuity and others,” he said.

“APNGOs Association always tries to use its strength in a proper manner to get logical solutions to the problems. The association will step up pressure on the government within the framework instead of complicating the issues with sudden strike notices and other illogical methods,” he said.

APNGOs Association leaders Hanumanthu Sairam, K. Jayarao, R. Venugopal, Badagala Purnachandra Rao and others felicitated Mr. Purushottam Naidu who was elected as the State associate president for the fifth time.

