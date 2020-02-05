APNGOs Association backs decentralisation

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (APNGOs) Association State president N. Chandrasekhar Reddy and the association’s State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Tuesday declared their support to the State government’s proposal to have three capitals in the State.

“Extending support to the government’s proposals for administrative reforms is the responsibility of all officers and employees in the State,” the association said at a press conference.

“The association is always with the government in spite of a malafide campaign launched by a few newly-formed organisations. We will support the establishment of an Executive capital in Visakhapatnam. It has already been approved by the association recently with a unanimous resolution. We hope the government would provide all facilities to employees who will be transferred to Visakhapatnam,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Mr. Purushottam Naidu said that the association enjoyed the backing of over 150 associations of different government organisations, and the collective support would be helpful to the government which was keen on decentralising administration and development.

Mr. Purushottam Naidu urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to scrap the Contributory Pension System and regularise outsourcing and contract employees in the State. Earlier, association leaders organised a massive rally in Srikakulam over the re-election of Mr. Purushottam Naidu as State associate president.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy lauded Mr. Purushottam Naidu's contribution to the association. Srikakulam Joint Action Convener Hanumanthu Sairam, Commercial Taxes Employees Association of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam branches president R. Venugopal and others felicitated him on being elected to the post for the fourth consecutive time.