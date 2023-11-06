APMSRB releases notification for walk-in recruitment for various medical posts on Nov. 9

November 06, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has released a notification for filling vacant posts in departments including Non-Communicable Diseases, Coronary Care Unit, National Programme for Palliative Care, Special Newborn Care Unit, National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly and Tele-Manas.

As per the release, there are 60 vacancies in these departments. While the highest number of 22 vacancies are for the position of paediatrician in Special Newborn Care Units, the lowest number of one vacancy each is in the positions of consultant and senior consultant. The pay will be same for all 60 positions in various departments, which is ₹1,10,000.

Interested candidates can attend a walk-in recruitment on November 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the office of the A.P. Medical Services Recruitment Board in Mangalagiri.

