APMSIDC rebuts AIMED’s charges on payment of dues

It warns of legal action if clarification is not issued

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has rebutted the allegation of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) that it had held up payments to many member companies for the last four to five years.

‘Remove Red Notice’

APMSIDC Managing Director D. Muralidhar Reddy, in a letter to the AIMED coordinator, advised the association to “verify facts, remove the ‘Red Notice’ from its website, and issue a clarification, or face legal action for misrepresentation of facts.”

Mr. Reddy’s letter, along with the payment status of bills to 133 companies, were posted on the government’s FactCheck portal on Saturday.

“The issues raised by the AIMED regarding non-clearance of outstanding dues during the last four to five years are not tenable as major dues have been paid, and certain payments are pending only due to non-fulfilment of tender clauses,” Mr. Reddy said in the letter.

Some of the suppliers had not submitted the documents required, such as agreement conclusion, mandatory installation certificate, performance certificate from the end users, for processing the bills, he said.

The AIMED had written a letter regarding 133 suppliers on September 17, and the APMSIDC responded to all the claims in the letter.

“The APMSIDC strongly denies this kind of misinterpreted claims. To ensure healthy supplier relationship, remove the notification from your website and issue a clarification, failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated against the association and the firms,” Mr. Reddy said.

On Friday, the AIMED had posted on its website the ‘Red Notice’ warning its members not to bid, or supply to the APMSIDC, without 100% advance payment terms, as many members were due to receive payments for four to five years.

“Any sales done are at your own financial risk,” the notice read.