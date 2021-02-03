APMERC board constituted

VIJAYAWADA

03 February 2021 00:46 IST

The State Government has constituted a board for the Andhra Pradesh Medical Education and Research Corporation (AMERC), which was established for the revitalisation of tertiary hospitals and health care services, strengthening of existing hospitals and nursing colleges.

Construction of new hospitals, medical and nursing colleges will also be taken care of by the corporation.

Advertising

Advertising

In a government order issued on Tuesday, it was stated that Health, Medical and Family Welfare Secretary to the government has named the chairman of the c orporation.

Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, CEO of Dr. YSR Arogyasri Health Care Trust, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, APMSIDC, Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and Director of Medical Education, (Admn) were named members of the Corporation board.