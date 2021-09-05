APMDC told to expand business at national level

APMDC undertook large-scale coal mining in three States, Managing Director V.G. Venkata Reddy said

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy held a review meeting on the operations of AP Mineral Development Corporation Limited at the Secretariat on Saturday and called for measures to augment revenues and expansion of business portfolio at the national level.

APMDC chairperson Shamim Aslam said an action plan should be prepared for the development of the PSU miner. Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.G. Venkata Reddy said the corporation undertook large-scale coal mining in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh and was consolidating its position in barytes mining and exploring global markets.

In addition, emphasis was laid on exploiting granite, beach sand, silica, calcite and ball clay mines.

On the corporate social responsibility (CSR) front, Mr. Venkata Reddy said APMDC Foundation Trust had been providing advanced healthcare services to the residents of the barytes mining area at Mangampet in Kadapa district. It had established a school where quality education was being imparted to hundreds of students. The trust had set up mineral water plants in 72 habitations in Kadapa and Chittoor districts and was taking necessary steps for environment protection.

Principal Secretary (PR and mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and adviser D.L.R. Prasad were among those present.