APMDC receives three ISO certificates

VIJAYAWADA

07 July 2021 23:40 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDMC) has received three certificates from the Indian Standards Organisation (ISO) in three different categories.

ISO Chief Auditor Murali on Wednesday handed over the certificates to APMDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.G. Venkata Reddy. The ISO issued the certificates to the APMDC in quality management standards, health and safety, and environmental protection.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said the APMDC had a good reputation in the international market with regard to quality. The three new certificates would further the image of the APDMC. The ISO issued the certificates after examining the standards being followed by the corporation. The ISO certification reflected the APDMC’s commitment to standards and procedures, he said.

There was a good demand for the mineral products from Andhra Pradesh in the international market. Minerals such as barytes and granite excavated by the APMDC were being exported to Europe, America and other countries. The APMDC was not merely interested in the mines business but environmental protection as well. The corporation was striving to protect the environment, and also for the safety of workers, he said.