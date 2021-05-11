Andhra PradeshGUNTUR 11 May 2021 22:53 IST
APMDC donates ₹100 cr. to CMRF
The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation has donated ₹100 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy handed over the cheque for ₹100 crore to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Tuesday. The contributions were from District Mineral Fund (₹90 crore) and APMDC (₹10 crore).
Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Secretary for PR and RD, Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and MD of APMDC V.G. Venkat Reddy were present.
