Andhra Pradesh

APMDC donates ₹100 cr. to CMRF

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation has donated ₹100 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy handed over the cheque for ₹100 crore to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Tuesday. The contributions were from District Mineral Fund (₹90 crore) and APMDC (₹10 crore).

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Secretary for PR and RD, Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and MD of APMDC V.G. Venkat Reddy were present.

