APL staff clean up Godavari river ghat

Published - October 02, 2024 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Paper Limited staff cleaning up the Godavari river ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

Andhra Paper Limited (APL) Rajamahendravarm conducted the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative on Wednesday. At least 150 employees of the APL-Rajamahendravaram cleaned the Godavari river ghat, opposite Sri Uma Markandeswara Swamy temple in Rajamahendravaram.

APL executive director Mukesh Jain and vice-president (Operations) M. Sura Reddy stressed the need to keep the surroundings of the factory clean during the clean-up drive as part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme. Mr. Mukesh Jain assured to care for the welfare of the communities surrounding the factory.

