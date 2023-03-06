ADVERTISEMENT

APJAC employees to proceed with strike plan from March 9

March 06, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - KURNOOL

April 5 meeting to decide on intensifying agitation

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

APJAC Amaravati State Government employees union leaders holding a press conference in Kurnool on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP-JAC), Amaravati of the employees’ unions in the State has decided to stick to its proposed March 9 agitation plan if the State government does not respond to its charter of demands submitted to Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on February 13. The next meeting is scheduled for April 5 to intensify the agitation, the JAC leaders said.

At a press conference addressed by the APJAC, Amaravati leaders on Sunday, they gave a call to all the permanent and contract employees to unitedly fight for fulfilling of their rightful demands and bring pressure on the State government to fulfil all promises regarding CPS implementation and regularisation of the contract employees.

They sought restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) along with regularisation of eligible contract employees and application of the 11th PRC to 2,096 employees of the APSRTC (now the Public Transport Department) and steps to solve certain other problems.

A.P. Revenue Association State general secretary Chebrolu Krishnamurthy said that several representations were submitted regarding their demands but no justice was done so far.

Associate chairman Phani Perraju said the APJAC will stick to the decision taken under the leadership of Mr. Bopparaju in Kurnool on February 5. “This tour of different groups across the State is to make employees aware that they should demand Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure we get our salaries on time and fulfil all promises made by him in the last three years,” Mr. Perraju said.

The government had not been giving the amounts saved by the employees for their own emergencies like medical emergencies or marriages of their wards/children, he pointed out.

Andhra Pradesh

