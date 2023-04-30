APJAC Amaravati leaders chalk out plans to intensify agitation

April 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC), Amaravati have chalked out plans to organise regional meetings in the State as part of its plans to intensify the agitation.

APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu told the media on April 30 (Sunday) said that they would submit memoranda to the district Collectors on May 8, urging the government to withdraw the cases registered against teachers.

“The JAC will request the government to stop harassing the employees. Meetings will be organised in four regions and employees will participate in ‘MLA/MP ki Chebudam’ programmes, followed by mass hunger strikes,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

He said that it was not proper on the part of the government to belittle the agitation. “Will the government respond if we organise Chalo Vijayawada or organise rasta rokos or lay siege to government facilities?” he asked, wondering if the government had plans to foist false cases upon the employees too.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that the employees would intensify agitation if the government continued to ‘remain indifferent’ to their demands.

The JAC launched the agitation on March 9, demanding that the government addressed the demands of the retired, contract and outsourced employees. The protest, which has completed 53 days, was staged in two phases in a peaceful manner. But, the government did not respond or give any clarity with regard to financial and non-financial issues raised by the employees, Mr. Venkateswarlu said, adding that the government was ‘shirking its responsibilities’, forcing the employees to intensify agitation.