Apitoria Pharma Limited hikes workers’ wages

U.N.B. Raju, senior vice president (Corporate-HR) of Apitoria Pharma Limited (formerly known as Aurobindo Pharma Limited), has hiked workers’ wages and allowances. As per the new agreement, workers who joined the company before March 31, 2015, would get ₹172 extra per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

After finalising the new wage agreement successfully with contractors’ associations, he addressed the association’s representatives and workers here on Thursday, June 27 and said that the company has always given top priority to the welfare and safety of employees and its workers.

He added that the company has also undertaken developmental activities in and around Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mr Raju said that the company increased the wages, dearness allowance, special allowance, overtime amount, bonus and other benefits as per the new wage agreement, which would be in force for the next three years.

He said that others based on their seniority and designation, the employees would get an additional amount, between ₹25 and ₹75 per day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.