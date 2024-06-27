ADVERTISEMENT

Apitoria Pharma Limited hikes workers’ wages

Published - June 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

As per the new agreement, workers who joined the company before March 31, 2015, would get ₹172 extra per day

The Hindu Bureau

Apitoria Pharma Ltd senior vice-president U.N.B. Raju addressing trade union leaders and employees at Pydibhimavaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

U.N.B. Raju, senior vice president (Corporate-HR) of Apitoria Pharma Limited (formerly known as Aurobindo Pharma Limited), has hiked workers’ wages and allowances. As per the new agreement, workers who joined the company before March 31, 2015, would get ₹172 extra per day.

After finalising the new wage agreement successfully with contractors’ associations, he addressed the association’s representatives and workers here on Thursday, June 27 and said that the company has always given top priority to the welfare and safety of employees and its workers.

He added that the company has also undertaken developmental activities in and around Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mr Raju said that the company increased the wages, dearness allowance, special allowance, overtime amount, bonus and other benefits as per the new wage agreement, which would be in force for the next three years.

He said that others based on their seniority and designation, the employees would get an additional amount, between ₹25 and ₹75 per day.

