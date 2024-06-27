GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apitoria Pharma hikes workers’ wages

As per the new agreement, workers who joined the company before March 31, 2015, would get ₹172 extra per day

Updated - June 27, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Apitoria Pharma Ltd senior vice-president U.N.B. Raju addressing trade union leaders and employees at Pydibhimavaram on Thursday.

Apitoria Pharma Ltd senior vice-president U.N.B. Raju addressing trade union leaders and employees at Pydibhimavaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

U.N.B. Raju, senior vice president (Corporate-HR) of Apitoria Pharma Limited (formerly known as Aurobindo Pharma Limited), has hiked workers’ wages and allowances. As per the new agreement, workers who joined the company before March 31, 2015, would get ₹172 extra per day.

After finalising the new wage agreement successfully with contractors’ associations, he addressed the association’s representatives and workers here on Thursday, June 27 and said that the company has always given top priority to the welfare and safety of employees and its workers.

He added that the company has also undertaken developmental activities in and around Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mr Raju said that the company increased the wages, dearness allowance, special allowance, overtime amount, bonus and other benefits as per the new wage agreement, which would be in force for the next three years.

He said that others based on their seniority and designation, the employees would get an additional amount, between ₹25 and ₹75 per day.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / employee benefits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.