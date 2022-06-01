APIIC invites objections, suggestions on water pipeline to Kopparthi industrial park
The A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has invited objections and suggestions on the Request for Proposal (RfP) for construction and maintenance of a water supply pipeline from Mydukur to Kopparthi mega industrial park in Kadapa district. The last date for it is June 8.
APIIC Engineer-in-Chief Ch.S. Srinivasa Prasad, in a press release, said the APIIC proposed to undertake the work of design, supply, construction, and test and commissioning of an 800-mm diameter DI-K9 pipeline from Mydukur to Kopparthi to tap water from the existing RTPP supply line. The agreement for operations and maintenance will be for three years.
Mr. Prasad requested the stakeholders, service providers, aspirant bidders, and the general public to furnish their advice, comments, remarks and objections to the Judicial Preview Committee through the website: https://apiic.in or emails: judge-ipp@ap.gov.in or apjudicialpreview@gmail.com by 5 p.m. of June 8.
