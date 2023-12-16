ADVERTISEMENT

APIIC Industrial Park in Kadapa district is buzzing with activity as Century Panels Limited set to commence production soon

December 16, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - BADVEL (KADAPA District)

490 acres of land is designated as ‘wood park’ at Gopavaram for promoting wood-based industries, says official

V Raghavendra
The Century Panels manufacturing plant at Gopavaram industrial park in Kadapa district. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The APIIC Industrial Park (IP) at Gopavaram village here is buzzing with activity as Century Panels Limited (CPL), a major player in the wood product manufacturing sector, is poised to commence production soon. As the anchor investor, CPL set the stage for manufacturing two types of products, High Pressure Laminates (HPL) and Medium Density Fibreboards (MDF). 

The utilities section of the Century Panels manufacturing plant at Gopavaram industrial park in Kadapa district. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The company invested about ₹1,000 crore in this facility spread on the 100-acre land given by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) on lease for 33 years. Applications for plot allotments to several other companies are being scrutinised by the APIIC. 

Company officials said the HPL and MDF plants were ready to begin  production tentatively on December 23. Necessary trial runs were completed. 

Besides, CPL is in the process of setting up a resin-making unit at Naidupet. It is likely to go on stream in February 2024. 

CPL has abundant raw material available in the form of eucalyptus plantations being raised in agro-forestry farms throughout the region. 

A total of 490 acres at Gopavaram is designated as a ‘wood park’ for promoting wood - based industries, an APIIC official told The Hindu during a visit to the site.

He said the biggest advantage of Gopavaram Industrial Park was its proximity to Kadapa, Krishnapatnam, Naidupet, Nellore, Ongole, Nandyal and Chennai. It is situated on NH-67 that starts at Ramnagar (NH-748) in Karnataka and ends at Krishnapatnam port. 

Water is being sourced for the IP from the Brahmam Sagar reservoir and other infrastructure is in place for the industries to get going. Due priority is accorded to medium and small enterprises. 

State Government Secretary (Industries, Infrastructure and Investments) N. Yuvaraj and APIIC Vice-Chairman & MD Pravin Kumar are closely monitoring the progress of the wood park which has potential to generate employment on a large-scale. CPL currently has over 2,000 employees, a majority of them hailing from the Rayalaseema districts.

