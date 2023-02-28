APIIC has developed over 534 industrial estates in State

February 28, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh is a leader in developing industrial infrastructure that meet the needs of various manufacturing firms across sectors. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has developed over 534 industrial estates with essential amenities such as power, water, ETP, STP, common facilities and plug-and-play facilities, according to a press statement released here.

These industrial estates, said the statement, have accommodated 18,725 units that have invested over ₹50,000 crore, generating employment for around 3 lakh people.

The corporation ensures that all its industrial parks have access to high-quality and reliable power supply round the clock, with a total installed power base of 25 GW. Water supply is also provided at the doorstep of industries wherever required. Industrial parks are also being developed for both MSMEs and mega industries with the help of various schemes launched by the Centre, such as Industrial Corridors under NICDC, Bulk Drug Parks under DoCPC and EMCs under MeiTY.

Andhra Pradesh is the only State with three industrial corridors — The Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC). All of them have superior infrastructure at locations like Kopparthy, Acthutapuram, Orvakal and Krishnapatnam.

To cater to the manufacturing firms across sectors, the corporation has developed industrial infrastructure, which includes the YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub (YSR JMIH), a project spread across 6,739-acres near the Kopparthy node of VCIC. Besides, the first phase of the YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) is being developed, which is projected to attract an investment of ₹10,000 crore and generate employment for 25,000 people. The region is also being connected to industrial water supply through a 46 MLD water supply project that is currently under development.

Additionally, the government has approved development of an AP Bulk-Drug Park at K.P. Puram and Kodhada village and similar proposals for Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) at Anantapur and Visakhapatnam are also under discussion.

The APIIC has also developed a mega food park with a Core Processing Centre (CPC) at Mallavalli village in Krishna district, and plans are also afoot to develop a power equipment manufacturing hub at Kopparthy.

The industrial parks are being developed through financial assistance under the MSE-CDP scheme released by the Centre, with 11 industrial estates already developed and 22 more projects proposed to be taken up in the State.