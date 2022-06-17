APIIC environment drive in industrial parks from June 20

Minister to inaugurate programme at Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA

AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is undertaking an environment improvement drive in all industrial parks and Auto Nagars in the State from June 20 to July 5, APIIC Managing Director J.V.N. Subramanyam said in a press release.

He stated that the programme would be inaugurated by Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath at Tirupati and by APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy at Anantapur, and that guidelines were issued for keeping records of the effluents released by the industries on a monthly basis in order to be able to better tackle pollution.

Land allotment

Meanwhile, the APIIC cleared the allotment of land to nine industrial units in its State Land Allotment Committee meeting held on Friday.

It was stated that 50 applications for allotment of land were received so far. Of them, 40 applications were for land parcels smaller than five acres and the remaining ones for plots larger than five acres.

A significant number of the applications received were for plots in Chirala and Achutapuram industrial parks.

The proposed industrial units are in pharmaceutical, food, automobile, electronics, textiles and cement and plastic manufacturing sectors and for the construction of cold storages and lorry mechanical workshops.

APIIC Executive Director Rajendra Prasad, chief general managers Lache Ram ((asset management), Subba Reddy (finance) and Jyoti Basu (personnel and administration), chief engineer Vivekananda Reddy and general managers G. Prasad and Naga Kumar were among those present.