APIIC develops food park on 23 acres campus in East Godavari

Nearly 16% of the units to be allotted for SCs, 6 % for STs in the park

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has developed a food park on a 23-acre piece of land with 111 plots to encourage food and food processing units at Vetlapalem area of Samarlakota mandal in East Godavari district..

The food park has been developed under the Micro Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) under which the Central government has granted ₹ 6 crore.

“The Andhra Pradesh government has granted ₹3 crore for the project, in which 16% of the units will be allotted to the entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Caste.”, said APIIC Kakinada Zonal Manager K.P. Sudhakar. However, 6% of the units will be allotted to those belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

“The food processing units that fall in the ‘Green category’ will be allowed at the facility. The park has better rail and road connectivity and water and other necessary facilities”, added Mr. Sudhakar. Those interested could contact the APIIC-Kakinada over phone 85198-54054 and 94921-60357.