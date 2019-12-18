APIIC cracks down on firms failing to launch work on time

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has started cracking down on land allottees at the Madhurawada IT Special Economic Zone and non-SEZ on Rushikonda hills for their failure to launch operations within the stipulated time.

“We have a specific timeline to ground the work. After reviewing the ground realities and giving them enough time to start operations, we are being forced to take the punitive action of cancelling the allotment as per rules,” APIIC Zonal Manager V. Nageswara Rao told The Hindu. Notices asking why the allotment should not be cancelled have been served on three companies on Hill No. 3 and two at the non-SEZ area on Hill No. 2. Allotment of three acres to Navayuga Infotech on Hill No. 2 was cancelled on August 8, 2018.

At the request of the company for restoration of allotment, reports were submitted to the APIIC head office by the zonal office here in October 2018 and November 2019.

The APIIC, after examining individual requests, has extended the deadline for three companies in the SEZ area of Hill No. 3 and two in the non-SEZ area on Hill No. 2 of Rushikonda.

Sources said that an exercise has been launched to prepare a list on the status of various allottees at Rushikonda, IT SEZ at Gambheeram, and various industrial estates in the city as well as the AP Special Economic Zone, Atchutapuram.

Those who failed to take up construction will have to face the threat of cancellation of allotment. Sources said that the YSRCP Government has resolved not to entertain any fresh requests for extension of deadline.

LuLu land deal

There is already some fear among allottees who have failed to launch construction work after the government cancelled the allotment of 13.4 acres at Harbour Park for the Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group for construction of an international convention hall, multiplex and a five-star hotel. The government described the single bid allotment of land to the group as a ‘big scam.’

APIIC had cancelled the allotment of 1,500 acres in 2012 to HPCL for establishing a petrochemical complex at Atchutapuram for failing to ground work within the stipulated time.

The land in question was allotted in 2007 and after the cancellation, APIIC refunded the amount paid by HPCL towards land cost.