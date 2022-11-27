APIIC aims at giving major push to industrialisation in undivided Anantapur district

November 27, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) is fast-tracking the development of six industrial areas and industrial parks in the undivided Anantapur district by investing ₹8 crore each on creating basic infrastructure.

Close to Anantapur city is the Rapthadu MSME Park that spreads over 50.12 acres. Of the 156 plots in the park, 137 have been allotted. However, the production has started only in four of them as the investors await the area to be declared Industrial Area Local Authority as they would get some concessions. The industrial park, where the first unit dealing with tissue culture came up in 2019, was able to attract only three more units —a corrugated box-making unit, a phenyl manufacturing facility, and a drip irrigation pipes-making unit.

At present, the development of two more parks at Veperla in Kalyandurg mandal in 130 acres and at Y.T. Cheruvu in Guntakal mandal are still in the land acquisition stage and these are likely to give a major push to industrial development in the District, which does not have any minor or major industry now.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, the pace of industrialisation has picked up, thanks to the establishment of car manufacturing facility by the KIA India. Only 15 ancillary units of KIA India are coming up at Ammuvaripalli Industrial Park that has 162 plots on offer in 463 acres. Another 15 units are functional at Gudipalli (SITE-B) where 126 plots in 724 acres have been allocated.

The Veera Vahan, an electric bus manufacturing facility, that was supposed to come up before 2020-end, has sought an extension of three years. At Gudipalli, there is scope for more industries coming up as the National Academy of Customs Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) is likely to be completed by mid-2023 and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) too has a large land bank (1,000 acre) with a promise to set up a large industry. Thus an impetus to industrialisation is foreseen by APIIC Zonal Manager M. Murali Krishna.

The APIIC has developed MSME parks at Kotipi near Hindupur in 72 acres with 283 plots. Of these, 53 plots have been allotted. At Kappalabanda near Puttaparthi, 192 plots have been developed in 50 acres with only 18 takers so far. Another newly developed MSME park is at R. Ananthapuram in 52 acres with 325 plots, but there are no takers so far.